36 days of chase: How police arrested pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh

Bhindranwale connection

Intelligence officials, familiar with "dark days" in Punjab from September 1981 to August 1992 in which 1,792 police officers sacrificed their lives while fighting the militants, fear the Khalistan sentiments trying to generate by Amritpal Singh might create another 1984-like situation.



Regarding his arrest, some media reports claimed that the fugitive reached the native village of Bhindranwale on Saturday night and surrendered before the police in the morning.



A video, viral on social media, purportedly shown Amritpal Singh addressing from a Sikh shrine and saying last one month "exposed" the real face of the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government. "I may be an accused in the court but not an accused in the court of Almighty," he said.



Bhindranwale's nephew Jasvir Rode told the media Amritpal Singh had informed police last night itself that he will surrender Sunday morning after paying obeisance at the Gurdwara Janam Asthan Sant Khalsa. He surrendered around 7 a.m.



In September last year, Amritpal Singh's dastar bandi (turban tying) ceremony was held at Rode village, marking his official installation as the head of Waris Punjab De.



Before his arrest, his close aide Papalpreet Singh was arrested in Amritsar on April 10 under the NSA and that six other cases have also been registered against him.



Papalpreet Singh is a Khalistani activist who called himself a journalist before ending up as a media advisor to the radical preacher. A resident of Amritsar, he was earlier arrested for his alleged links to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence in 2015.



Three days before his arrest, Amritpal Singh's Britain-origin wife Kirandeep Kaur was stopped at the Amritsar airport and not allowed by immigration officials to board a flight to Birmingham.



After questioning, Kaur has been sent to her home in Jallupur Khera in Amritsar district and asked her not to leave the country without informing the police.



