JU student death: Police arrests ex-student in connection with death of Swapnadeep Kundu

"Swapnadip's father Ramprasad Kundu in his police complaint mentioned the names of a few boarders of that hostel claiming that they were responsible for his son's death. Accordingly, a case under section 302/34 IPC has been started, the officer said.



Swapnadip, a resident of Bagula in Nadia district, fell from the second-floor balcony of the main hostel building around 11.45 pm on Wednesday and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital at 3.40 am on Thursday, according to police.