A hostel death: The dark side of ragging to the fore again?

Name: Swapnadeep Kundu

Age: 18 years

College: BA Bengali (Honours), 1st year, Jadavpur University

Cause of death: Injuries after falling from the second floor

The case has taken Kolkata by storm, bringing to light the dark side of ragging in Indian colleges which is alleged to have caused the death. It was on Wednesday, August 9, night that the teenager, who had only moved to the Main Hostel from his suburban home last Sunday — a few minutes walk from the campus — fell mysteriously from the second floor of the building and was found in a naked and unconscious state.

Swapnadeep, who was then rushed to a nearby private hospital by fellow boarders with multiple injuries, succumbed in the early hours of Thursday.

As the grief-stricken family are trying to come to terms with the terrible loss, they pointed a finger at the ragging culture prevalent in the hostel as the cause of his death. Swapnadeep’s uncle went on record before media that the youngster pleaded with his mother to take him home in a phone call a few hours before the accident, saying he was afraid and had ‘lots to say.’