JU professor facing rape attempt charge barred from entering campus

A professor of International Relations (IR) at Kolkata's reputed Jadavpur University (JU) has been barred from entering the campus of the university following allegations of rape attempts against him by a research scholar of the university.



Recently, the said research scholar levelled an allegation on social media that the accused professor, identified as Herkan Neadan Toppo, was deliberately delaying the process of submission of her research paper.



She alleged that the accused professor called her at his masters' quarter and made indecent approaches after touching her body parts. She resisted and somehow went out of the quarter and filed a complaint at the local police station.