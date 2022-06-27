There are no good or bad rapes: it is a crime both in and out of marriage

Can marriage be a defence for rape? Marital rape is deemed to be an oxymoron in India, primarily due to the assumption that sex in marriage must be consensual. The bar therefore of proving rape in marriage being high, complaints of marital rape are rare and are exceptions than the rule. The rare complainant is often ridiculed and accused of fabricating the charge for ulterior reasons and defaming the husband or the in-laws.

Indian society frowns upon such complaints and usually sees them as frivolous, immoral or both. It goes without saying that women are far more likely to be raped in and out of marriage. And in this century proving sexual violence in marriage might not actually be as difficult as they were earlier. A competent prosecution could look into the history of aggressive behaviour and violence; electronic communication and psychological and other medical tests could come in handy. But none of this is available to the victims in the absence of a law criminalising marital rape.

The Hindu Marriage Act itself is based on the assumption that the rituals and the vows of marriage are sufficient to promise dignity, security and protection to women. In return for an assurance that the bride would be provided material and physical comfort in health and in sickness, she is handed over to the custody of the groom. Consummation of the marriage is again a precondition of marriage and if the marriage is not consummated for some reason, it is liable to be dissolved. Either spouse can also seek restitution of conjugal rights. What is however conspicuous by its absence is ‘consent’.

British jurist Lord Mathew Hale way back in 1736 ruled that in a marriage consent to sexual relationship is both permanent and irrevocable. This diminished the status of the wife to being a legally sanctioned sexual partner or even sexual property of the husband. This old and colonial construct has continued to colour our understanding of marriage and rape. Pervasive patriarchy prevalent in Indian society contributed to further obfuscate the right to equality, bodily integrity and sexual autonomy in criminal law statutes.

The widely held belief, therefore, is that a married woman forfeits her individuality and right over her own body in a marriage and concedes the right to the husband, more so in matters of sexuality. The sexual inequality is explicit in the privileges enjoyed by the husband and in the denial of those privileges to the wife.

Article 14 read with Article 21 of the Indian Constitution guarantees equality and a life with dignity to all citizens, both men and women, without any discrimination. Paradoxically on the question of marriage and sexual violence, the courts have been ambivalent, sometimes contradictory and have fluctuated between protectionism and complicity.