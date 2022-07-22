Jadavpur University's pro-VC found hanging from the ceiling; police suspects suicide

Samantak Das, the 57-year-old Pro-Vice Chancellor and Comparative Literature professor at Jadavpur University, allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday afternoon (around 2:30 pm) in his Ranikuthi residence in South Kolkata.

While the police is suspecting suicide, no note or letter has been found yet, reported Hindustan Times. HT quoted Awadhesh Pathak, deputy commissioner of police of Kolkata Police’s south suburban division, as saying, “Preliminary investigations suggest he died by suicide. We have not recovered any suicide note. The exact reason behind the suicide is not known. We are investigating.”