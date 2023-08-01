Kerala child rape-murder: Accused arrested earlier in POCSO case in Delhi, says Police

At least three witnesses reportedly attended the identification parade. The police, however, didn't divulge more details.



Thajudeen, a local labourer who had seen Alam going inside the market along with the girl before committing the crime, told reporters outside that he would give his statement against the accused anywhere to ensure maximum punishment.



He also confirmed that he identified the accused during the parade. "He should get maximum punishment... I saw him that day... I will say this anywhere," he said.