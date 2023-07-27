Man rapes five-year-old girl, leaves her in field believing to be dead

A 40-year-old man allegedly raped a five-year-old girl living in his neighbourhood in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki and thereafter, left her in a sugarcane field, believing her to be dead.

The son of the accused - same age as that of the girl - told the police that his father had taken away the girl while she was playing with him. Subsequently, police recovered the girl lying in the field on Wednesday, based on the confession of the accused.

Barabanki (North) Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ashutosh Mishra, said that the accused, Rinku Verma, has been arrested after registering an FIR under IPC section 376 (rape) and sections of POCSO Act in the matter.