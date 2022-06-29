K'taka sisters stripped & assaulted, police file complaint after 2 days

According to the complaint filed, one of the victims had taken a loan of Rs 1 lakh loan at an exorbitant 30 per cent interest for the education of her children from one Ramakrishna Reddy, a resident of the Neriga village near Doddabommasandra.



However, she was asked to repay the entire loan amount at once. The villagers had brokered a peace deal that once they sell their land, the victim would repay the loan amount.



Despite this, the accused barged inside the residence and brutally assaulted and stripped the victims. The victim later approached the Sarjapur police station, but it is alleged that the police Inspector Raghavendra Imbrapur refused to take the complaint.