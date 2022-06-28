Karnataka govt mulling to penalise mask rule violators

Compared to other parts of the state, the majority of new Covid cases are being reported from Bengaluru which accounts for 96 per cent fresh cases. It reports about 500 to 700 cases in a day.



According to statistics available with the health department, among the total active cases in the state (4,288) 95 per cent of cases (4,088) are in Bengaluru. The number of containment zones have swelled to 33 in the city. It is likely that the mask rule (with fine) will be implemented here first.



Though the state government in its June 10 order has directed authorities to implement the mask rule with the help of police and local bodies, it has had very little impact. Meanwhile, the number of cases has crossed 800-mark and the positivity rate for the day is nearing 4 per cent. The finding of sub lineages of Omicron, BA3, BA4 and BA5 in the state is also one of the reasons why the government is seriously contemplating imposing a fine on mask rule violations.



Meanwhile, the health department has also warned schools that if they conceal the information on Covid infections, action will be initiated against them.