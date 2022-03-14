Main accused held in Deoband jail firing case

The injured miscreant Neeraj Singh is the main accused in the case.



Deputy superintendent of police (City), Kuldeep Singh said, "Arrested accused has six criminal cases registered against him. Neeraj had a key role in the attack at Deoband's jailer. At present, the police are investigating the rest of his criminal history."



An FIR has been filed against unknown persons for a "murder attempt" apart from "insult and provocation".



During the investigation, it came to light that one Lavish Kumar, 25, had come to meet his uncle who is a prisoner since 2019, but he was not allowed to meet after which there was a verbal spat with jail officials.