Main accused in influencer murder case arrested after deportation to India
Punjab Police secure custody of fugitive Amritpal Singh Mehron following international tracking effort
Amritpal Singh Mehron, the prime suspect in the murder of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, has been arrested after being deported to India from Dubai, Punjab Police confirmed on Friday.
The 30-year-old, a resident of Moga and a self-styled radical Sikh figure, was taken into custody at Indira Gandhi International Airport in the early hours of the day, according to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.
Kumari, widely known on Instagram as “Kamal Kaur Bhabhi”, was found dead in June 2025 inside an abandoned car in a parking area in Bathinda. The case had drawn significant attention due to its alleged links to online content and threats issued against influencers.
Police said Mehron had fled the country shortly after the killing, prompting authorities to issue a lookout notice and launch an international manhunt. His location was eventually traced to the Middle East, where coordination between Punjab Police, central agencies and the Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell led to his detention and deportation.
Officials stated that Mehron is accused of orchestrating the abduction and murder of Kumari along with accomplices. Three other individuals had already been arrested in connection with the case.
According to investigators, two of the arrested accused had claimed they carried out the killing over objections to the victim’s social media content, which they alleged was offensive to the Sikh community.
Police also pointed to a video circulated online after the incident, in which Mehron was purportedly seen taking responsibility for the crime through his associates and warning others against posting what he described as objectionable material.
Authorities further revealed that Mehron had allegedly issued threats to at least two other women influencers in Punjab prior to his arrest.
Punjab Police reiterated its stance of zero tolerance towards organised crime, stating that efforts would continue to ensure accountability and maintain public safety in the state.
With IANS inputs
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