Main accused in influencer murder case arrested after deportation to India

Amritpal Singh Mehron, the prime suspect in the murder of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, has been arrested after being deported to India from Dubai, Punjab Police confirmed on Friday.

The 30-year-old, a resident of Moga and a self-styled radical Sikh figure, was taken into custody at Indira Gandhi International Airport in the early hours of the day, according to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

Kumari, widely known on Instagram as “Kamal Kaur Bhabhi”, was found dead in June 2025 inside an abandoned car in a parking area in Bathinda. The case had drawn significant attention due to its alleged links to online content and threats issued against influencers.

Police said Mehron had fled the country shortly after the killing, prompting authorities to issue a lookout notice and launch an international manhunt. His location was eventually traced to the Middle East, where coordination between Punjab Police, central agencies and the Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell led to his detention and deportation.

Officials stated that Mehron is accused of orchestrating the abduction and murder of Kumari along with accomplices. Three other individuals had already been arrested in connection with the case.