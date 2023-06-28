Influencer marketing in India to reach up to $3.5 bn in 2028

With an estimated up to 4 million social media influencers, the influencer marketing in India is likely to be worth $2.8–$3.5 billion in 2028 as more brands are leveraging the credibility of influencers to promote their products, a report showed on Wednesday.

Influencer marketing has gained much momentum in last 12 months as it helps brand improve its reach to their target audience more effectively.

There are about 3.5 to 4 million influencers (accounts with more than 10,000 followers) in India influencer marketing ecosystem, according to Redseer Strategy Consultants.