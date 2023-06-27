Is your money being used to promote Modi's government?

A series of video interviews have appeared online which carry a similar tag of having been sponsored by the Indian Government’s mobile-based application, Mygov. This has forced netizens to question whether the Centre has commissioned interviews with the ministers to use social media influencers to convey information regarding its ministries and schemes.

These questions have come in light of a recent advertisement in print publications, sponsored by YouTube and endorsed by the Ministry of Information Technology, as to how any user should check whether their “expert” is real.

Even as netizens were actively discussing this, a group of handpicked influencers met the Minister of Commerce, Piyush Goyal. The minister convened a meeting of 50 influential YouTubers. Among the YouTubers were Vivek Bindra (motivational speaker), Ganesh Prasad (Think School), Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji), and Prafull Billore (MBA Chai Wala), and others.

In an article published on Tuesday, The New Indian Express said, “The minister took feedback from the YouTubers on how the government can propagate its schemes through them. Other discussed topics included cyber security, ways to boost tourism, popularising handlooms and handicrafts, creating more content on benefits of Shree Anna (millets), among others.”