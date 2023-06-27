Is your money being used to promote Modi's government?
This question has come to light after reports emerged of YouTubers and social media influencers using their platforms to promote government schemes
A series of video interviews have appeared online which carry a similar tag of having been sponsored by the Indian Government’s mobile-based application, Mygov. This has forced netizens to question whether the Centre has commissioned interviews with the ministers to use social media influencers to convey information regarding its ministries and schemes.
These questions have come in light of a recent advertisement in print publications, sponsored by YouTube and endorsed by the Ministry of Information Technology, as to how any user should check whether their “expert” is real.
Even as netizens were actively discussing this, a group of handpicked influencers met the Minister of Commerce, Piyush Goyal. The minister convened a meeting of 50 influential YouTubers. Among the YouTubers were Vivek Bindra (motivational speaker), Ganesh Prasad (Think School), Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji), and Prafull Billore (MBA Chai Wala), and others.
In an article published on Tuesday, The New Indian Express said, “The minister took feedback from the YouTubers on how the government can propagate its schemes through them. Other discussed topics included cyber security, ways to boost tourism, popularising handlooms and handicrafts, creating more content on benefits of Shree Anna (millets), among others.”
The meeting with Goyal comes off the back of recent interviews published on Ranveer Allahabadia’s (Beer Biceps) and Raj Shamani’s YouTube channels with ministers, which directed towards a “partnership” with the MyGov application, in the description itself.
My Gov is an application which is part of Centre's Digital India Corporation, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. It had been established as a social media platform for citizens and the Government where citizens can connect with the respective ministries with their issues.
It is only functional in 21 states, with only two crore users.
Allahabadia has recently filmed interviews with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Union Minister of Information Technology Rajeev Chandrashekhar, and Minister of Trade and Commerce Piyush Goyal. All of them garnered over a million views. Beer Biceps, who has 5.62 million subscribers on YouTube has run the video interviews with the disclaimer that they had been made in “collaboration with @MyGovIndia”.
On the other hand, Shamani, whose YouTube channel is his namesake, has accumulated over 2 million views on his interview video with Gadkari. His description of the video to reads “in collaboration with @MyGovIndia”.
Questions have been brought to the forefront regarding these collaborations or broadcasting of government schemes through tax payers’ money, viz-a-viz, a tender.
The “Request for Empanelment (RFE) for Selection of Influencer Marketing Agencies for Empanelment with MyGov” tender opened on March 7, 2023, seems to talk about similar instances of employing marketing and managing agencies which handle the influencers to use them to broadcast. According to a report by Medianama, the government wants to reach “out to a wider targeted population and enhance citizen engagement to a higher level” through influencer marketing and to expand the reach of MyGov in every UT and state.
