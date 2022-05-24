Missing for 12 days, singer's body found buried in Haryana's Meham; 2 arrested

During the investigation, the police found two suspects Rohit and Anil and subsequently they were arrested on May 22. It was revealed that the accused duo had hatched a conspiracy to kill the woman and had called her on the pretext of making a music video.



"One accused picked her from Delhi, drugged and killed her on May 11. Later both accused buried her on the roadside in the area of Meham police station," the senior official said. He further said that a team of Delhi Police was still in Meham along with the accused duo.