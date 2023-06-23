Mumbai police arrested Vistara passenger on suspicions of ‘hijacking’

Mumbai police have arrested a male passenger after a crew member of a Delhi-bound flight heard him talking about ‘hijacking’ on phone on June 23.

The incident occurred on June 22 night at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

"A crew member of the Vistara flight, which was to go to Delhi, overheard a male passenger talking about hijacking on his phone. The crew member immediately informed the authorities and the police were also alerted," the police official said.