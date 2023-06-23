Mumbai police arrested Vistara passenger on suspicions of ‘hijacking’
The incident occured on Delhi-bound Vistara flight
Mumbai police have arrested a male passenger after a crew member of a Delhi-bound flight heard him talking about ‘hijacking’ on phone on June 23.
The incident occurred on June 22 night at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
"A crew member of the Vistara flight, which was to go to Delhi, overheard a male passenger talking about hijacking on his phone. The crew member immediately informed the authorities and the police were also alerted," the police official said.
It has come to light that the accused is mentally unstable and has been undergoing medical treatment since 2021, he said.
A first information report (FIR) under section 336 (rash or negligent act that endangers human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the passenger, he said.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines