Odisha woman sells daughter for Rs 800

A woman in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district has allegedly sold her nine-month-old daughter to a child-less couple for mere Rs 800, police said on Tuesday.

The mother was identified as Karami Murmu, a native of Mahulia village under Khunta police limits, Mayurbhanj district.

According to the police, she sold her daughter Lisa to a couple -- Phulamani Marndi (40) and Akil Tudu -- of nearby village Bipracharanpur a month ago.

Karami sold the child without the knowledge of her husband, Mushu Murmu, who works in Tamil Nadu and is often away from home for work. The couple had two daughters including the one, who was sold for just Rs 800, said a police official.