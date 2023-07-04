Odisha tragedy CRS report: lapses at multiple levels, Cong criticises Centre

Following its investigation of the Balasore train accident, the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) on Sunday, July 2 reported that “lapses at multiple levels” within the signalling and telecommunications (S&T) department eventually culminated in the tragedy in Odisha.

The CRS, which comes under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, is the central government entity that investigates railway safety and railway incidents.

The report stated that erroneous labelling of the wires inside the level crossing location box remained undisclosed for years. Eventually, due to maintenance work, it led to a mix-up. The report also held that the tragedy could have been averted if the system had not ignored past red flags, according to the Indian Express .

The Odisha’s Balasore accident has been considered one of the most devastating in the history of the Indian railways—292 people died and over 1,100 people were injured in this ghastly accident.