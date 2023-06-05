Odisha train crash: Railways seeks CBI probe, hints at sabotage

"According to Comptroller and Auditor General, 79 per cent of funding was reduced in Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK) when Rs 20,000 crore was to be made available every year. Why has there been a huge decline in the amount of track renewal works?" the Congress chief said.



Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too called for the resignation of Vaishnaw.



The NCP also asked why the measures suggested in the 2022 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report to prevent train disasters were not implemented by the Centre.



The party also alleged that the CAG report stated that train accidents were waiting to happen due to several shortcomings, but the railway ministry and the minister failed to take this warning seriously.



Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto asked if Vaishnaw had read the CAG report.



'If he did, then why was it not taken seriously and why were the suggestions of the CAG not put into implementation immediately?" he sought to know.



"Is this not enough reason for Ashwini Vaishnaw to tender his resignation," Crasto asked.



BJP IT department head Amit Malviya shared on Twitter what he said were the details of accidents under previous ministers and added such "worthies" are the ones demanding the resignation of the "most qualified" railway minister the country has had in seven and half decades.



"Stop politicising the unfortunate Balasore tragedy because the track record of railway ministers, under the UPA, to put it mildly, was nothing short of a disaster. Let us focus on relief and rescue operation and putting life and rail back on track, at the earliest," he said.