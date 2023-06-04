Train accident: Unclaimed dead bodies create space problems in Odisha's morgues

"All bodies have been accommodated in cold storage arrangements (due to shortage of morgues)," Odisha's health and family welfare secretary Shalini Pandit told PTI.

Admitting that identification was a major challenge for the administration as the victims hailed from different states, the chief secretary said the state government has uploaded the details of the passengers on three websites of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA).

Lists and photographs of deceased passengers are also uploaded on the websites to facilitate identification.

Stating that the photographs of the deceased in the Balasore train accident are being posted only to facilitate identification, the chief secretary said keeping in view the nature of the accident, the images posted are too disturbing.

"Nobody can or should reproduce or publish or in any way the images without the prior written approval of the Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha)", a senior official said.

"The bodies are mutilated ... I came across just one head of a human being and no other body parts to go with it," one of the doctors told PTI.

Meanwhile, a control room has been set up in the office of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Commissioner's office. People can get information about the bodies and help in their identification by contacting this office.

At least 288 people were killed and over 1,100 injured in the triple train accident in Balasore.

Three trains Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah super fast and a goods train were involved in Friday's accident, now being described as one of India's worst train accidents.

The Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train, derailing most of its coaches at around 7 pm on Friday. A few coaches of Coromandel toppled over the last few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express which was passing by at the same time.

Investigators are looking into possible human error, signal failure and other possible causes behind the three-train crash.