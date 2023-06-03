Odisha train tragedy: With 288 dead, state govt sets up temporary mortuary

Of the remaining bodies, 27 were shifted to the mortuary from local hospitals after conducting a post mortem, the ADM informed.

Bal said the remaining bodies were kept at the Bhanaga High School, which had been converted into a makeshift mortuary, for identification.

Those that remain unidentified bodies will be shifted now to the temporary mortuary at the NOCCI, he said.

"As most of the deceased are from other states like West Bengal and Bihar, the process of identification has become difficult," Bal said.

Meanwhile, reports were received that one of the buses carrying injured passengers to West Bengal met with an accident there too. It is believed several passengers had sustained minor injuries.