'Electric point machine' cause of Odisha train crash, says railway minister

The root cause of the three-train crash in Odisha's Balasore district and the people responsible for it have been identified, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday, June 4.

He also said the Railways is aiming to restore normal services on the affected tracks by Wednesday.

Talking to reporters at the accident site, the railway minister said the issue is of an electric point machine, a vital device for railway signalling, and electronic interlocking.

The change that was made to electronic interlocking which led to the accident has been identified, Vaishnaw said while denying that the incident had anything to do with the anti-collision system Kavach.

The crash involving the Bengaluru–Howrah superfast express and the Shalimar–Chennai Central Coromandel Express, which were carrying around 2,500 passengers between them, and a goods train occurred around 7 pm on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore.

At least 288 people died and over 1,100 were injured in the accident.