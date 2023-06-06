Balasore train accident: Rescuer hallucinated blood upon seeing water, another lost appetite, says NDRF DG

An NDRF personnel deployed in the rescue operation at the three-train crash site in Odisha's Balasore district has been hallucinating blood every time he sees water while another rescuer reported losing his appetite, said Atul Karwal, the director general of the disaster response force, on Tuesday.



Nine National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were deployed for rescue operations following one of the worst railway disasters in India that killed at least 278 people and injured more than 900. According to official data, the force rescued 44 victims and retrieved 121 bodies from the spot.