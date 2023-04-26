Police avert hostage crisis in Bengal school, disarm gun-wielding man

A gun-wielding man barged into a packed classroom at a high school in West Bengal’s Malda district Wednesday afternoon, but was overpowered by police and arrested, officials said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who was holding an administrative meeting in Kolkata at the time, came out to compliment the police for averting what is being seen as a potential school hostage crisis.

Panic gripped the students of Muchia Anchal Chandra Mohan High School at Old Malda, as the unidentified man brandished the gun and started yelling, a senior police officer said.

"The man managed to enter the school and barge into the room where Class-8 students were seated. He was holding a gun and shouting at the students, allegedly threatening to kill them and the class teacher," the officer told PTI. The man identified by bystanders as Vallabh kept shouting he “would shoot if someone shoots him”.