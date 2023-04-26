Delhi Public School, Mathura Road receives bomb threat, search underway
The Indian School in Delhi's Sadiq Nagar had also received bomb threats twice, in April this year and in November 2022
A search was initiated on the premises of the Delhi Public School in Mathura Road in New Delhi after the school administration received bomb threat via email on Wednesday morning, officials said.
The school was evacuated and the fire department was informed about the threat around 8 AM. A fire tender has been rushed to the spot, they said.
Meanwhile, expecting it to be a hoax call, the Delhi Police said that all the students are safe.
The Indian School in Delhi's Sadiq Nagar had received bomb threats twice, in April this year and in November 2022. The most recent threat was made on April 12 via an email, following which the school was evacuated as the bomb squad and other agencies inspected the premises for any explosive substance.
The search is underway and further details are awaited.
With agency inputs
