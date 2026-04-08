Popular restaurant Khan Chacha founder’s son arrested in Rs 54 lakh cyber fraud case

The Delhi Police have arrested the son of the founder of popular eatery Khan Chacha in connection with a cyber fraud case involving transactions worth Rs 54 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, Mohammad Javed (49), was taken into custody for allegedly enabling cyber criminals to route illicit funds through a bank account linked to the restaurant business. Another individual, Mohammad Salim (49), a director associated with the chain, has been placed under legal restraint for his alleged role in allowing misuse of the same account.

According to investigators, the account was initially opened for legitimate restaurant and catering operations. However, facing financial difficulties, the accused allegedly permitted third parties to use it in exchange for a commission of 2 to 3 per cent.

Police said the account was subsequently used to channel proceeds from multiple cyber fraud cases, with approximately Rs 54 lakh credited before being transferred to other accounts.