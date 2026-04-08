Popular restaurant Khan Chacha founder’s son arrested in Rs 54 lakh cyber fraud case
Delhi Police allege use of restaurant-linked bank account as mule account in digital scam
The Delhi Police have arrested the son of the founder of popular eatery Khan Chacha in connection with a cyber fraud case involving transactions worth Rs 54 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.
The accused, Mohammad Javed (49), was taken into custody for allegedly enabling cyber criminals to route illicit funds through a bank account linked to the restaurant business. Another individual, Mohammad Salim (49), a director associated with the chain, has been placed under legal restraint for his alleged role in allowing misuse of the same account.
According to investigators, the account was initially opened for legitimate restaurant and catering operations. However, facing financial difficulties, the accused allegedly permitted third parties to use it in exchange for a commission of 2 to 3 per cent.
Police said the account was subsequently used to channel proceeds from multiple cyber fraud cases, with approximately Rs 54 lakh credited before being transferred to other accounts.
During a search operation, officers recovered mobile phones and SIM cards, while preliminary findings suggest the involvement of a wider network. Authorities believe the accused were introduced to other individuals who facilitated the transactions and coordinated the flow of funds.
Digital evidence, including deleted communications, is being examined as part of the ongoing investigation. The seized materials have been forwarded to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre for further analysis and cross-verification across cases nationwide.
Police have launched efforts to trace other suspects linked to the operation, whose roles remain under scrutiny.
A senior police official also cautioned the public against sharing banking credentials or account access with unknown individuals for financial gain, noting that such accounts are frequently used to launder proceeds of cybercrime, exposing account holders to legal liability.
The case has drawn attention due to its association with Khan Chacha, a well-known Delhi-based eatery established in 1972, which has since expanded across several northern states.
With IANS inputs
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