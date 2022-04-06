Prominent realtor Sanjay Biyani shot dead near Nanded home

Reputed builder Sanjay Biyani -- who enjoyed close connections with several top politicians -- was shot dead outside his home in Maharashtra's Nanded district, police said.



The incident occurred outside his home in Sharda Nagar when two unidentified motorcycle borne assailants came and fired around 8-10 bullets into Biyani.



His driver present nearby was also injured during the daylight shootout that shocked the realty industry.