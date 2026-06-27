Pune fort murder: Police intensify probe, question accused’s kin

Police on Saturday questioned the parents and brother of Siya Goyal, one of the accused in the murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal, as the investigation into the high-profile case gathered pace.

Siya's parents, Pravin and Puja Goyal, along with her brother Sahil, appeared before the Lonavala Rural Police after being summoned to record their statements. Sahil had already been questioned for more than 10 hours on Friday before being allowed to leave.

A senior police officer said the family members had been called to assist with the ongoing investigation. Siya's father had earlier been briefly hospitalised following her arrest earlier this week.

Siya, 20, and her alleged partner, Chetan Chaudhary, 22, have been accused of murdering 25-year-old Ketan Agarwal by allegedly pushing him off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district's Maval taluka on June 18.