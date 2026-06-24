'My heart found its home': Romantic posts hid fiance's plot to kill industrialist's son
Investigators allege a Pune woman and her lover conspired to kill her fiance despite months of public displays of affection and preparations for a lavish wedding
What appeared to be a picture-perfect romance on social media has emerged as the centre of a murder investigation after a Pune woman and her alleged lover were arrested for the killing of her fiance at Lohagad Fort near Pune.
According to police, Siya Goyal and Ketan Vishal Agarwal announced their engagement earlier this year and were preparing for a grand wedding scheduled for November. Their social media profiles featured photographs of celebrations, romantic outings and affectionate messages documenting their relationship.
In one post shared in March, Siya wrote, “Cheers to one month since my heart found its home,” alongside a photograph of a candle-lit cake. Other posts showed the couple dancing together, exchanging flowers and sharing moments from their engagement.
However, investigators now allege that Siya was simultaneously involved in a relationship with Chetan Babulal Chaudhary, a businessman she met during a business event in 2025.
Police claim the two conspired to eliminate Ketan, whom they allegedly viewed as an obstacle to their relationship.
Ketan died on 18 June after falling into a gorge at Lohagad Fort. Initially, the incident was reported as an accidental fall while the couple was visiting the popular tourist site.
An accidental death report was registered based on the account provided by Siya. However, investigators later grew suspicious and launched a detailed probe.
According to police, CCTV footage and other evidence suggested that Chetan had followed the couple at the fort while attempting to conceal his identity.
Investigators allege that Siya and Chetan pushed Ketan into the valley, causing his death.
The probe further revealed that the accused were in frequent contact over several months. Police said call records showed more than 2,000 phone calls between the two over the last seven months.
Investigators are also examining allegations that an earlier attempt to kill Ketan may have been made days before the incident.
According to police, Siya allegedly pushed Ketan near a cliff edge on 14 June, but he managed to save himself by grabbing nearby vegetation. Investigators claim the incident was disguised as an accident.
The investigation has also brought attention to a cancelled pre-wedding trip to Bali. Ketan's family has alleged that his passport went missing shortly before departure, forcing him to abandon the trip. Police are examining whether the incident was linked to the alleged conspiracy.
The case has shocked both families, who were preparing for a lavish wedding reportedly planned at a Jaipur palace, with private aircraft arranged for guests.
Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary have been arrested on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy and remanded to police custody as investigations continue.