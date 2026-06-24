'My heart found its home': Romantic posts hid fiance's plot to kill industrialist's son

What appeared to be a picture-perfect romance on social media has emerged as the centre of a murder investigation after a Pune woman and her alleged lover were arrested for the killing of her fiance at Lohagad Fort near Pune.

According to police, Siya Goyal and Ketan Vishal Agarwal announced their engagement earlier this year and were preparing for a grand wedding scheduled for November. Their social media profiles featured photographs of celebrations, romantic outings and affectionate messages documenting their relationship.

In one post shared in March, Siya wrote, “Cheers to one month since my heart found its home,” alongside a photograph of a candle-lit cake. Other posts showed the couple dancing together, exchanging flowers and sharing moments from their engagement.

However, investigators now allege that Siya was simultaneously involved in a relationship with Chetan Babulal Chaudhary, a businessman she met during a business event in 2025.

Police claim the two conspired to eliminate Ketan, whom they allegedly viewed as an obstacle to their relationship.

Ketan died on 18 June after falling into a gorge at Lohagad Fort. Initially, the incident was reported as an accidental fall while the couple was visiting the popular tourist site.

An accidental death report was registered based on the account provided by Siya. However, investigators later grew suspicious and launched a detailed probe.