Mother, uncle of husband arrested in Greater Noida dowry death case

Gautam Buddha Nagar Police on Wednesday arrested two more people in connection with the alleged dowry death of a 24-year-old woman in Greater Noida, taking the total number of arrests in the case to four.

According to police, Poonam, the mother of the victim's husband, and Vinod, the husband's uncle, were arrested during the course of the investigation. The victim's husband, Hritik, and his father, Manoj, had already been arrested earlier.

Police said a total of seven people have been named in the FIR (First Information Report), while efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused.

The case pertains to the death of Deepika Nagar, who died on the night of 18 May after allegedly falling from the terrace of her three-storey matrimonial home in Jalpura village of Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

While members of her husband's family have maintained that she died after falling from the building, her relatives have alleged that she was murdered over dowry-related demands and claimed that the death was neither accidental nor a case of suicide.

An FIR was registered at Ecotech-3 police station on 17 May under Sections 85 and 80(2) of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

Section 85 of the BNS relates to cruelty against a woman, including physical, mental and dowry-related harassment, while Section 80(2) deals with dowry death and carries a punishment ranging from seven years' imprisonment to life imprisonment.