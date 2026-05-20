Mother, uncle of husband arrested in Greater Noida dowry death case
Four of seven accused have now been held as police probe allegations that a 24-year-old woman was killed over dowry demands in Greater Noida
Gautam Buddha Nagar Police on Wednesday arrested two more people in connection with the alleged dowry death of a 24-year-old woman in Greater Noida, taking the total number of arrests in the case to four.
According to police, Poonam, the mother of the victim's husband, and Vinod, the husband's uncle, were arrested during the course of the investigation. The victim's husband, Hritik, and his father, Manoj, had already been arrested earlier.
Police said a total of seven people have been named in the FIR (First Information Report), while efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused.
The case pertains to the death of Deepika Nagar, who died on the night of 18 May after allegedly falling from the terrace of her three-storey matrimonial home in Jalpura village of Gautam Buddha Nagar district.
While members of her husband's family have maintained that she died after falling from the building, her relatives have alleged that she was murdered over dowry-related demands and claimed that the death was neither accidental nor a case of suicide.
An FIR was registered at Ecotech-3 police station on 17 May under Sections 85 and 80(2) of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.
Section 85 of the BNS relates to cruelty against a woman, including physical, mental and dowry-related harassment, while Section 80(2) deals with dowry death and carries a punishment ranging from seven years' imprisonment to life imprisonment.
Family alleges harassment over dowry demands
According to the complaint filed by Deepika's father, Sanjay Nagar, his daughter contacted him shortly before the incident and informed him that she was allegedly being assaulted by her in-laws over dowry demands.
The complainant alleged that the accused had been demanding a Toyota Fortuner SUV and an additional Rs 45-50 lakh in cash.
Sanjay Nagar claimed that he and several relatives visited Deepika's matrimonial home at around 7 pm on Sunday in an effort to resolve the dispute.
According to the complaint, the family later received a call at around 12.30 am from the in-laws informing them that Deepika had suffered a fall and asking them to come to Sharda Hospital.
“When I reached the hospital, I found my daughter lying dead,” Nagar had alleged earlier.
He further alleged that the body bore multiple injury marks and what appeared to be wounds inflicted with a screwdriver. He also questioned the differing accounts allegedly provided by members of the husband's family regarding the circumstances of her injuries.
Relatives have claimed that Deepika was subjected to mental and physical harassment within months of her marriage in December 2024.
Post-mortem findings under examination
Police said the post-mortem examination found a brain haemorrhage, rupture of internal organs and multiple contusions on the body. Viscera samples have been preserved and sent for forensic analysis.
Investigators earlier said the post-mortem process was videographed and that additional legal provisions could be invoked depending on forensic findings and the progress of the investigation.
Police said further investigation into the allegations is continuing.