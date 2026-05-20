NCW seeks report on Twisha Sharma death as Bhopal Police back second autopsy request

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the death of 33-year-old Noida resident Twisha Sharma in Bhopal and sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Madhya Pradesh government within seven days, even as Bhopal Police said they had no objection to the deceased woman's family's demand for a second post-mortem examination.

Twisha was found dead on the night of 12 May at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area, less than five months after her marriage. Police have registered a case against her husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, under provisions related to dowry death and harassment.

Bhopal Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar said the deceased woman's family had approached him seeking support for a second autopsy.

“The family members of the deceased came to me and submitted an application. I told them police have no objection to another post-mortem,” Kumar told PTI.

He said the application had been attached to the case diary and that permission for a second autopsy rested with the court.

“Police are not averse to it. If a second post-mortem takes place, we have no objection. We have carried out our investigation and examined the evidence. These things take some time,” he said.

A Judicial Magistrate First Class court was scheduled to examine the case diary on Wednesday after Twisha's family moved an application seeking a fresh post-mortem examination at AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), Delhi.

According to the plea, the family has alleged lapses in the investigation and pointed out that the FIR (First Information Report) was registered three days after Twisha was found dead. The application also claimed that the short post-mortem report recorded that investigators had not provided the ligature allegedly used in the hanging during the autopsy process.

Advocate Ankur Pandey, appearing for the family, had earlier said a second post-mortem was being sought at AIIMS Delhi.