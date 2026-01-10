Congress demands time-bound CBI inquiry into Ankita Bhandari killing

The Congress on Saturday demanded that the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) complete its probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder case in Uttarakhand within six months, insisting that the investigation be carried out “without pressure and with full impartiality” and that action be taken against those who allegedly destroyed evidence.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has recommended a CBI inquiry into the 2022 murder of the 19-year-old resort receptionist, following appeals by her parents. The Congress’ state unit has been pressing for a federal probe in view of what it describes as fresh evidence emerging in the case.

Addressing reporters in New Delhi, Alka Lamba, president of the Mahila Congress, said the CBI must conduct an independent investigation into the alleged “VIP angle” in the case and ensure accountability for those who, she claimed, facilitated the destruction of evidence.

“We want the CBI to conduct an independent probe into the VIP angle, take action against those who ordered the destruction of evidence, ensure strict compliance with safety laws at women’s workplaces and fix responsibility for those providing political protection,” Lamba said. “The investigation should be completed within six months, without any pressure and with complete impartiality.”

She also urged the BJP to keep those “associated with the crime” away from the justice process, so that the probe is not influenced in any manner.

Allegations of evidence tampering

Lamba reiterated allegations that a bulldozer was used to demolish the resort where Ankita worked, destroying crucial evidence.

“Why was a bulldozer run over the resort without a judicial order? Why has the identity of the alleged VIP not been made public by the Special Investigation Team (SIT)? Did any VIP’s name figure in the SIT probe at all?” she asked.

Raising questions over women’s safety, she added: “Do workplace safety norms not apply to institutions enjoying political protection? Is the life of a daughter from a poor family less valuable?”