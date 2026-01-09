Uttarakhand CM recommends CBI probe in Ankita Bhandari murder case

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said the state government has recommended a CBI inquiry into the Ankita Bhandari murder case, a move that comes amid renewed and intense public protests demanding broader accountability and police transparency.

Dhami told reporters that during a recent meeting with Ankita’s parents — who have been at the forefront of the campaign for a deeper probe — they formally requested a CBI investigation into their daughter’s killing. “Respecting their request and sentiments, the state government has recommended the inquiry,” he said, stressing that the government’s objective has been and will continue to be to ensure justice in a fair, transparent, and sensitive manner.

He added that the government’s intention is completely clear, and no fact or evidence will be overlooked, attempting to reassure a public that has repeatedly expressed scepticism about the handling of the case and broader issues of law and order. Indeed, Dhami himself was asking protesters to apologise just a day or two ago, for 'misleading the public'.

On Thursday, the Government Nursing College in Dobh (Shrikot) village of Pauri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand was renamed Late Ankita Bhandari Government Nursing College, yet another of the government's promises it had so far failed to honour.