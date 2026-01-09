Congress won’t rest until CBI probe is ordered into Ankita murder case: Selja

Congress leader Kumari Selja on Thursday struck a defiant note, declaring that her party will not rest until the Uttarakhand government orders a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder case to unmask what she described as the “VIP” behind the crime.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the state Congress’s political affairs committee, Selja said the revelations in the case have shaken the conscience of the nation. She asserted that it is the moral duty of a political party to stand with the victim and fight relentlessly for justice — a responsibility, she said, that the Congress is prepared to shoulder.

“Until a CBI inquiry is announced under the supervision of a sitting Supreme Court judge, the Congress will not remain silent,” Selja said, signalling a sustained agitation on the issue.