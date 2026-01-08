Silent on CBI probe in Ankita case, CM Dhami says protesters must apologise

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami remains silent on demands for a CBI investigation into the Ankita Bhandari murder case — but he has found his voice in demanding apologies from those who have taken to the streets seeking that very probe.

Dhami has accused protesters of “misleading the people of the state”, even as he maintains that the legal basis of the family’s demands is still being examined.

Meanwhile, action has begun against some participants in the recent demonstrations, with the administration issuing a notice to Haldwani-based video blogger Jyoti Adhikari, who joined the protests carrying a daranti (sickle-like agricultural tool).

To understand the intensity of the current standoff, one has to return to 2022, when the murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari sparked outrage far beyond her native village of Dobh–Shrikot in Pauri Garhwal. The young woman, who worked as a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort near Rishikesh, disappeared on 18 September 2022 and was later found dead in the Chilla Canal.

The resort’s owner Pulkit Arya, along with two employees, was arrested on charges of murder. The case became emblematic not only of violence against women but of the intersection of crime, political influence and administrative opacity. There was public anger over delays in filing the missing complaint, the overnight demolition and burning of parts of the resort — seen by many as the destruction of evidence — and the allegation that a “VIP” had been pressuring Ankita for sexual favours shortly before her death.

Pulkit Arya, whose family had links with the ruling BJP, was eventually convicted alongside two co-accused in 2025 after a lengthy trial, but these convictions did not settle public anxieties about the role of powerful actors in the background.