Ankita Bhandari case: HC directs Cong, AAP to delete posts on Dushyant Gautam

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 7 January, directed the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to take down within 24 hours all social media content that links BJP national secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam to the 2022 murder of Ankita Bhandari, holding that the posts appeared to be defamatory and unsupported by the criminal record of the case.

Passing an interim order on a defamation suit filed by Gautam, Justice Mini Pushkarna restrained the two Opposition parties and other defendants from publishing or circulating any material portraying the BJP leader as the alleged “VIP” purportedly connected to the crime.

The court warned that failure to comply within the stipulated 24-hour period would trigger takedown action by social media intermediaries under existing IT rules.

The restraint order also applies to several other individuals and entities, including actor Urmila Sanawar and the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee.

“Till the next date of hearing, the following directions are passed: Defendants 1 to 9 (Congress, AAP and others) are restrained from hosting, uploading, publishing or circulating any content which names, targets, or imputes that the plaintiff is the alleged VIP in the Ankita Bhandari matter,” the court said. The defendants were further directed to remove existing posts and videos from YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and X.

The judge added that if the defendants failed to act within 24 hours, the platforms themselves — X, Meta Platforms Inc, and Google LLC — would be required to take down the content in accordance with the law.

Justice Pushkarna noted that Gautam had established a prima facie case in his favour, observing that continued circulation of the allegations would cause him irreparable reputational harm. The court also directed platforms to remove any identical or substantially similar content once it is flagged by the BJP leader.

In September 2022, 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, who worked as a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort, was murdered. The case sparked widespread outrage in Uttarakhand amid allegations of political protection for the accused.