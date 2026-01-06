Ankita Bhandari case: Protests grow amidst bandh call for 11 Jan

Along with an appeal for an ‘Uttarakhand Bandh’ on Sunday, 11 January by her father among others, public demonstrations continue in the state to demand a high court-monitored CBI probe into the murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari in 2022. On Monday, 5 January there were demonstrations in Karnaprayag, Chamoli and Dharali. On Tuesday, too, calls for demonstrations have surfaced from several parts of the state.

The outpouring of public support for the Congress's march from Gauchar to Tharali on 5 January, the day after protests erupted in several parts of the state, including capital Dehradun, also made it clear that the Ankita Bhandari case has become a major test of public trust in the government and the system.

Simmering public anger is openly manifesting on the streets but the state government has maintained a studied silence. On Sunday, 4 January, a huge surge of protesters led by women marched towards chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s residence, though Dhami was not present in Dehradun. He was ‘busy’ in Delhi.