Ankita Bhandari murder case: protests reach Delhi as calls for CBI probe grow louder

Protests over the Ankita Bhandari murder case spread to the national capital on Sunday, with demonstrators at Jantar Mantar renewing demands for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and strict action against all those allegedly involved in the crime.

Members of the Mahanagar Delhi Uttarakhand Pravasi Sangathan gathered in New Delhi, saying the case—linked to the 2022 rape and murder of the 19-year-old receptionist in Uttarakhand—remains incomplete without a comprehensive investigation into the alleged “VIP” angle.

“This protest is to demand a CBI inquiry so that no matter how powerful the person is, they are punished,” a demonstrator told IANS. “We want justice for Ankita Bhandari.”

The renewed agitation follows recent disclosures by television actor Urmila Sanawar, who has alleged that the previously unidentified ‘VIP’ mentioned during the early stages of the investigation was BJP national general secretary and Uttarakhand in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam. Sanawar made the claim public on December 24, 2025, later naming Gautam as the person referred to as ‘Gattu’.

Protesters said these allegations had given fresh urgency to the demand for a central probe. “Since the Dhami government is not helping, we are appealing to the Centre,” another demonstrator said, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah to order a CBI investigation. “If the accused is guilty, he must receive the harshest punishment.”

Some participants went further, demanding capital punishment for all those found responsible. Others alleged that crucial evidence had been destroyed and questioned why the alleged pressure on Ankita to provide “special services” to a VIP—referred to in chats with a friend—was not pursued fully during the initial investigation.