Ankita Bhandari murder: Congress renews demand for CBI probe

The Congress on Tuesday, 23 December stepped up its attack on the BJP-led Uttarakhand government, accusing it of shielding those responsible in the high-profile Ankita Bhandari murder case and demanding a court-monitored investigation by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation).

Addressing a press conference at the Indira Bhawan headquarters of the Congress in New Delhi, Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee president Ganesh Godiyal alleged that crucial aspects of the case had been suppressed to protect politically influential individuals, referring to a recently released video by a woman claiming to be the wife of a former BJP MLA, asserting that the video had brought new facts into the public domain.

Godiyal said the Congress would wait for 10 to 12 days for a decision on its demand for a fresh probe. If no action was taken, he warned, the party would launch large-scale protests across the Garhwal division.

“We demand a CBI inquiry into this case, and this investigation should be supervised by a sitting or retired judge of the Supreme Court,” Godiyal said, alleging that the BJP and the state government had “used all their might” to weaken the case, protect the accused and deny justice to Ankita Bhandari.

The murder of Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old woman who worked as a receptionist at a resort in Pauri district, triggered widespread outrage across Uttarakhand and beyond when it came to light in September 2022. Ankita went missing on 18 September that year, and her body was later recovered from a canal.

The case drew particular attention because the prime accused, Pulkit Arya, was the son of a BJP leader and the owner of the resort. The political connections involved fuelled allegations of an attempted cover-up from the outset, with Opposition parties and civil society groups questioning the pace and direction of the investigation.