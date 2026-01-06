Suresh ji, present the evidence…: Dhami questions viral audio in Ankita case

Amid rising public anger after several audio clips related to the Ankita Bhandari murder case went viral on social media, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday, 6 January said he would speak to Ankita’s parents and that the state government would take a decision “in accordance with what they want”.

The audio clips have reignited suspicions around alleged political interference in the case. In the recordings, a former BJP MLA — purported to be Suresh Rathore — is heard making contradictory claims: at some points stating that Ankita was murdered, and at others suggesting she died by suicide.

More explosively, the audio allegedly refers to pressure being exerted to protect a powerful “VIP”, with insinuations that the 19-year-old victim had been targeted because of her refusal to comply with demands of a sexual nature involving influential individuals.

The clips also include references to senior political figures and organisational leaders, fuelling allegations that the investigation was sought to be diluted to shield those higher up. While the authenticity of the recordings has not been independently verified, they have intensified public demand for a fresh, independent probe.

Projecting himself as a mukhya sevak (chief servant), Dhami publicly challenged Rathore to come forward with proof. “Suresh ji, come forward and give the evidence,” he said.