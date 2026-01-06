Suresh ji, present the evidence…: Dhami questions viral audio in Ankita case
On allegations against party leaders, Uttarakhand CM argues that if senior leaders went to jail, they would inevitably name others too
Amid rising public anger after several audio clips related to the Ankita Bhandari murder case went viral on social media, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday, 6 January said he would speak to Ankita’s parents and that the state government would take a decision “in accordance with what they want”.
The audio clips have reignited suspicions around alleged political interference in the case. In the recordings, a former BJP MLA — purported to be Suresh Rathore — is heard making contradictory claims: at some points stating that Ankita was murdered, and at others suggesting she died by suicide.
More explosively, the audio allegedly refers to pressure being exerted to protect a powerful “VIP”, with insinuations that the 19-year-old victim had been targeted because of her refusal to comply with demands of a sexual nature involving influential individuals.
The clips also include references to senior political figures and organisational leaders, fuelling allegations that the investigation was sought to be diluted to shield those higher up. While the authenticity of the recordings has not been independently verified, they have intensified public demand for a fresh, independent probe.
Projecting himself as a mukhya sevak (chief servant), Dhami publicly challenged Rathore to come forward with proof. “Suresh ji, come forward and give the evidence,” he said.
However, when journalists asked why his government had been unable to trace Rathore and his reported wife Urmila Sanawar (who first made the audio clips public), the chief minister shot back with a counter-question: if the reporters knew where they were, they should tell the government. “Help the state government,” he said.
Dhami was addressing a press conference in Dehradun that had been convened to discuss the Centre’s VB-GRAMG scheme, which has replaced the MGNREGA. But for over 20 minutes, the chief minister responded to questions on the Ankita Bhandari case, repeatedly casting doubt on the authenticity of the audio clips. He pointed out that in those recordings, the former BJP MLA — who was expelled from the party a year ago — is heard at times claiming Ankita was murdered and at other times suggesting she died by suicide.
Dhami said even at the time of the incident, there had been demands for a CBI inquiry. “The matter was heard at every level — the trial court, the sessions court and the high court. All the courts took it seriously and the legal process kept moving forward.
"Now, a new aspect has come to light. Some names have been mentioned in that audio. We have clearly said the audio must be examined in a proper legal manner. That is why an SIT has been constituted. Police are trying to contact the people named in the audio, and once the truth comes out, we are prepared for every kind of investigation,” he said.
Claiming credit for action taken in the case, Dhami said, “She is our daughter, and we have fought so hard for her justice that the accused have not been able to step out of jail even for a single day.” He then saw fit to make a joke that drew laughter from journalists present. “Assume that Mahendra Bhatt ji, the general-secretary... suppose they are found guilty and our in-charge goes to jail — won’t they name others?”
Notably, Sanawar, who has levelled allegations in the Ankita case, has also accused Mahendra Bhatt, while the viral audio clips (whose authenticity National Herald does not verify) mention the BJP’s state in-charge along with other leaders, with the name 'Gattu' featuring prominently.
Questioned about allegations being raised by BJP leaders themselves, Dhami again turned the question back on the reporter: “If your name comes up, what will you do?” He then dismissed the concerns raised by party leaders as an internal party matter. It may be recalled that several leaders, including former Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, have demanded an impartial investigation into the case.
The matter dates back to 2022, when Ankita, a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort in Pauri district, was murdered. The resort's owner Pulkit Arya — son of locally influential BJP leader Vinod Arya — and two employees, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta, were subsequently arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment by a sessions court for the crime.
