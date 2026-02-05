Ghaziabad sisters’ suicide: Diary reveals obsession with Korean culture, family discord

A pocket diary recovered from the room of three minor sisters who died by suicide in Ghaziabad has offered a glimpse into their inner world, revealing an intense attachment to Korean culture and deep anguish over family conflict, even as police said there is so far no evidence of their use of any Korean task-based online game.

The sisters — Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12) — had jumped to their deaths from the ninth floor of a flat in Bharat City Society earlier this week. Their father, Chetan Kumar, had initially claimed that the girls were addicted to a Korean game for nearly three years and had stopped attending school during this period.

However, police said preliminary investigation has not corroborated the use of any such app.

“The pocket diary has been taken into custody and the matter is being investigated. At present, we have no evidence to confirm that the girls were using any Korean task-based application,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans-Hindon) Nimish Patil told PTI.

He added that the probe is focused on verifying the father’s claim and examining whether any digital activity could have contributed to the incident. “If the use of such an app is confirmed, we will write to the concerned department seeking a ban,” he said.

According to police officials, the handwritten diary contains repeated references to the girls’ love for Korea and their distress over what they perceived as attempts by family members to force them to abandon those interests.

“We love Korean. Love, love, love,” the diary states, describing itself as a “true life story” and urging readers to believe what is written.

The note alleges that the parents opposed the sisters’ interests and future choices, including marriage. “You tried to make us give up Korean. Korean was our life… You expected our marriage to an Indian, that can never happen,” it reads.

The diary also refers to alleged physical punishment and ends with an apology addressed to their father. “Death is better for us than your beatings. That is why we are committing suicide… Sorry Papa,” it says.