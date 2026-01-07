Lucknow, Ghaziabad among districts with highest uncollected voter forms in UP’s SIR exercise

Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Balrampur and Kanpur Nagar are among the districts in Uttar Pradesh that recorded the highest percentage of electors whose enumeration forms remained uncollected during the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of the electoral roll, according to official data released after publication of the draft roll.

In contrast, several districts in the Bundelkhand region — including Lalitpur, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi and Chitrakoot — reported the lowest proportion of removals from the draft roll.

The draft electoral roll, published on Tuesday, excludes 2.89 crore voters but retains 12.55 crore electors. The excluded voters — 18.70 per cent of the 15.44 crore listed earlier — could not be included due to deaths, permanent migration or multiple registrations, Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said.

Districts with highest uncollected forms

According to the district-wise data released on 6 January, Lucknow topped the list with 30.04 per cent of enumeration forms uncollected, affecting around 12 lakh electors.

The district’s electorate fell from 39.94 lakh in October 2025 to 27.94 lakh in the revised draft. Of the uncollected cases:

1.28 lakh were linked to deaths,

4.28 lakh to voters marked untraceable or absent, and

5.36 lakh to permanent shifting.

Ghaziabad followed with 28.83 per cent uncollected forms, involving about 5.83 lakh electors. Its electorate declined from 28.38 lakh to 20.20 lakh. The breakup showed:

around 64,000 death-related cases,

3.20 lakh untraceable or absent voters, and

3.60 lakh cases of permanent shifting.

Balrampur ranked third with 25.98 per cent uncollected forms, affecting about 4.11 lakh electors, as the district’s electorate dropped from 15.83 lakh to 11.18 lakh. The figures included: