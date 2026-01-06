Mamata alleges Election Commission using BJP-linked apps for Bengal SIR

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the Election Commission, alleging that the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state is being conducted using mobile applications developed by the BJP’s IT cell.

Speaking to reporters as she wrapped up her two-day visit to Sagar Island in South 24-Parganas — where she reviewed preparations for the annual Gangasagar Mela — Banerjee accused the poll panel of undermining democratic norms through what she described as a series of “wrong and arbitrary moves”.

“The Election Commission is resorting to all kinds of wrong practices during the SIR,” the chief minister alleged. “Eligible voters are being marked as ‘dead’. Elderly, sick and indisposed citizens are being forced to appear for hearings. Now they are even using mobile apps developed by the BJP’s IT cell. This is illegal, unconstitutional and undemocratic. This cannot be allowed to continue.”