ECI eases SIR hearings for migrant workers and outstation students in Bengal

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has relaxed procedural requirements under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, allowing migrant workers and students residing outside the state to skip physical appearances at hearing sessions.

Clarifying the revised norms, officials said voters flagged under the “logical discrepancy” category, including migrant workers employed in other states and students pursuing education outside West Bengal, will not be required to be present in person for hearings. Instead, their family members will be permitted to attend the sessions on their behalf and submit the necessary documents to address the commission’s concerns.

Sources in the office of the state’s Chief Electoral Officer said the relaxation was granted after considering the exceptionally high number of migrant workers and outstation students from West Bengal, making physical attendance impractical in many cases.

Booth-level officers (BLOs), who are serving notices at voters’ residences, have also been instructed to explain to voters or their family members why a particular name has been identified as a “logical discrepancy” during the process of progeny mapping, which tracks familial and residential links within the electoral roll.