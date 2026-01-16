Ankita Bhandari case: Urmila Sanawar hands over phone to court

Actor Urmila Sanawar appeared before a district court in Uttarakhand's Roshanabad on Friday and handed over her mobile phone as evidence in the aftermath of viral audio controversy linked to the Ankita Bhandari murder case. The device was sealed in court under prescribed procedure and placed in secure custody.

Former MLA and Sanawar's reported husband Suresh Rathore, who is named in the same proceedings, did not appear, citing health reasons. His lawyer moved an application seeking more time, which the court accepted before fixing a fresh date for the next hearing.

Given the sensitivity of the case, security was tightened in and around the Roshanabad court complex. A large police deployment remained on standby, with regular patrols to prevent any disturbance. Investigating officers Inspector R.K. Saklani and Inspector Yogesh Dutt, along with SIDCUL police station in-charge Nitesh Sharma, were present in court with their teams throughout, as per media reports.

Police officers supervised both the submission of the phone and the overall security arrangements. According to sources, voice samples from both sides are expected to be placed before the court next as part of the wider investigation into the viral audio. Further legal steps will be decided once forensic reports on these samples are received.

Background: the Ankita Bhandari murder

Nineteen-year-old Ankita Bhandari worked as a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort near Rishikesh. In September 2022, she was reported missing; a few days later, her body was recovered from the Chilla Canal. Investigators said she had been raped and murdered.