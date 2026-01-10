BJP govt too late on Ankita case, offering scapegoat route: Congress

Reacting sharply to the decision to hand the case over to the CBI, Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput said the move was long overdue and raised questions about the government’s intent.

“The BJP government is acting too late. This appears to be an attempt to provide a scapegoat route to Ankita’s killers. We have been demanding a comprehensive investigation for a long time,” Rajput said.

He further alleged that the delay was meant to shield influential individuals allegedly linked to the case. “Whether it is to save ‘Gattu’ or ‘Pattu’, the manner in which the BJP has delayed action is sinful. The rapist and murderer of Ankita Bhandari should be hanged immediately,” he said, adding that the Congress hoped the CBI would conduct a fair and pressure-free investigation.

Rajput asserted that the party would continue its agitation until justice is delivered. “The Congress will not remain silent until justice is done in the hills of Uttarakhand,” he said.

Separately, Rajput also criticised the recent ban on the delivery of non-vegetarian food in Ayodhya, questioning its legal and religious basis. “If such restrictions are imposed, the government must clarify their legal, religious and scriptural validity. Does the Yogi Adityanath government intend to stop Shaivites, followers of Lord Shiva, from consuming non-vegetarian food?” he asked.

On Friday, the Ayodhya administration banned the delivery of non-vegetarian food within a 15-km radius of the Ram temple, following complaints about online food delivery platforms supplying such items in areas covered under the Panchkosi Parikrama. Reports also suggested that some hotels and homestays were serving non-vegetarian food and alcohol to guests, prompting authorities to issue strict warnings to violators.

With IANS inputs