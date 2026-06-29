Pune man gets death sentence for rape, murder of three-year-old girl

A Pune sessions court on Monday awarded the death sentence to 65-year-old Bhimrao Kamble, who was convicted last week for the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in Nasrapur.

District and sessions judge S.R. Salunkhe held that the case fell under the “rarest of rare” category, citing the brutality of the crime, the injuries on the child’s body and the convict’s lack of remorse during the trial.

The verdict came within two months of the 1 May incident. Police filed the charge sheet within 15 days; charges were framed on 28 May and final arguments concluded on 21 June.

The prosecution had cited 12 key Supreme Court judgments regarding such cases in its arguments, including that this case falls within the category of "rarest of rare" cases defined by the Supreme Court. Considering the nature of the crime and the brutality involved, the judge, while convicting Kamble, had remarked that the accused does not deserve any leniency or a lighter sentence.