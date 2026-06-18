UP infant rape case: Family alleges threats, claims BJP MLA backed accused

The family of a one-year-old girl who was allegedly raped earlier this month has claimed they are facing intimidation and have been forced to flee their village due to pressure from locals.

According to the police, the incident occurred on June 9, when Guddu Sharma (25) allegedly entered a neighbour’s house and sexually assaulted the infant. He was apprehended within 12 hours after being shot in both legs during a police pursuit.

The victim’s family has alleged that they are being coerced by villagers to withdraw the case. The child’s father claimed that a group of locals broke into their house and threatened them, forcing the family to leave the village and seek shelter in Khutar.

“We are being pressured to compromise. People even broke our door. We are living in fear and have not filed a separate complaint about these threats yet,” he said.

The family further alleged that several political figures, including a local BJP MLA, have visited the village and are attempting to influence the situation in favour of the accused. The father claimed that caste dynamics are also playing a role in the support extended to Sharma.