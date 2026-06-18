UP infant rape case: Family alleges threats, claims BJP MLA backed accused
The victim’s family has alleged that they are being coerced by villagers
The family of a one-year-old girl who was allegedly raped earlier this month has claimed they are facing intimidation and have been forced to flee their village due to pressure from locals.
According to the police, the incident occurred on June 9, when Guddu Sharma (25) allegedly entered a neighbour’s house and sexually assaulted the infant. He was apprehended within 12 hours after being shot in both legs during a police pursuit.
The victim’s family has alleged that they are being coerced by villagers to withdraw the case. The child’s father claimed that a group of locals broke into their house and threatened them, forcing the family to leave the village and seek shelter in Khutar.
“We are being pressured to compromise. People even broke our door. We are living in fear and have not filed a separate complaint about these threats yet,” he said.
The family further alleged that several political figures, including a local BJP MLA, have visited the village and are attempting to influence the situation in favour of the accused. The father claimed that caste dynamics are also playing a role in the support extended to Sharma.
The child’s mother said the incident has deeply traumatised the family and demanded strict punishment. “This will affect our child for life. The accused should be given the harshest punishment to prevent such crimes,” she said.
Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police Saurav Dixit confirmed that medical examinations of both the victim and the accused have been conducted. He noted that injuries were found on the accused’s private parts. Police also stated that Sharma allegedly admitted to the crime during his arrest.
Authorities added that two days after the incident, unrest broke out in the village. Shobhit, identified as the son of the village head, allegedly incited a protest that turned violent. Protesters reportedly pelted stones at a police outpost and attempted to overturn a police vehicle, injuring three officers.
Meanwhile, a video circulating on social media purportedly shows a ruling party MLA visiting the village and appearing to support the accused’s family, raising concerns about possible interference in the investigation.
Police said the child was alone inside the house at the time of the incident while her mother was outside washing clothes. The accused allegedly entered the house, and the assault was interrupted when the mother rushed in after hearing the child’s cries and struck him with a stick, after which he fled.