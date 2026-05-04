Uttar Pradesh: Case filed over caste abuse, firing at BJP MP’s son in Shahjahanpur
Police book main accused, arrest one over threatening post; probe underway into April 27 incident
A case has been registered in Shahjahanpur against a man and several unidentified individuals for allegedly abusing the son of BJP MP Arun Kumar Sagar with casteist remarks, issuing threats and opening fire, police said on Monday.
Saurabh Dixit, the Superintendent of Police, said the complaint was filed by Ankit Sagar, a resident of South City Colony under Kotwali police station limits.
According to the complaint, the incident occurred on 27 April when a dispute broke out between Ankit Sagar and the accused over moving a two-wheeler that was blocking his car.
Allegations of caste slurs, firing and bomb threat
Police said the accused, identified as Raghavendra Singh alias Neetu, allegedly used caste-based slurs, issued death threats and opened fire during the altercation.
The complaint also alleged that the accused threatened to blow up the victim and his family with a bomb before fleeing the scene.
A case was registered at Kotwali police station under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 191(2), 191(3), 109(1), 351(3) and 352, along with relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Arrest over threatening social media post
Dixit said that another accused, Arvind Singh Chauhan, was arrested after posting a message on social media allegedly threatening violence.
“Be it a member of Parliament or a minister. If the matter concerns the community, then bullets will fly even inside Parliament. Understand this well -- you have been elected by the public,” Chauhan wrote in Hindi, according to police.
Earlier arrest, main accused absconding
Police had earlier arrested Mukesh Singh, the brother of the main accused Neetu Singh, in connection with a separate Arms Act case in which he was allegedly seen firing in a video.
Dixit said Mukesh Singh has been sent to jail, while Neetu Singh, also an accused in that case, remains absconding.
Arun Kumar Sagar had raised the issue at a press conference on Friday, alleging that his son was subjected to casteist abuse and misbehaviour by a resident of the same colony.
Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining accused involved in the incident.
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