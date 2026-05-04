Uttar Pradesh: Case filed over caste abuse, firing at BJP MP’s son in Shahjahanpur

A case has been registered in Shahjahanpur against a man and several unidentified individuals for allegedly abusing the son of BJP MP Arun Kumar Sagar with casteist remarks, issuing threats and opening fire, police said on Monday.

Saurabh Dixit, the Superintendent of Police, said the complaint was filed by Ankit Sagar, a resident of South City Colony under Kotwali police station limits.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on 27 April when a dispute broke out between Ankit Sagar and the accused over moving a two-wheeler that was blocking his car.

Allegations of caste slurs, firing and bomb threat

Police said the accused, identified as Raghavendra Singh alias Neetu, allegedly used caste-based slurs, issued death threats and opened fire during the altercation.

The complaint also alleged that the accused threatened to blow up the victim and his family with a bomb before fleeing the scene.

A case was registered at Kotwali police station under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 191(2), 191(3), 109(1), 351(3) and 352, along with relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.