Uttarakhand: Accused arrested in assault on Kashmiri shawl seller

Police in Uttarakhand's Kashipur have arrested some of the accused charged with the assault on a Kashmiri shawl seller who was allegedly forced to chant religious slogans, officials said on Friday, bringing renewed attention to the state’s increasingly polarised social climate even though the incident itself occurred a few days ago.

The arrests followed the circulation of a video of the 22 December incident on social media earlier this week, which triggered political and public outrage and prompted police intervention. Authorities said a case had been registered and those involved were taken into custody after being identified through the footage and subsequent local inquiries.

Udham Singh Nagar senior superintendent of police Manikant Mishra said police acted promptly once the video began spreading online, adding that the clip was removed from social media platforms to prevent further escalation or communal tension.

The victim, Bilal Ahmed (30), told police that he was stopped by a group of six men near Ujala Hospital in the Manpur area of Kashipur while selling shawls and other winter clothing. According to his complaint, the men allegedly demanded that he chant religious slogans and when he refused, verbally abused and assaulted him.

Ahmed further alleged that the attackers attempted to snatch the goods he was carrying along with his cash, and threatened to kill him if he returned to the area to continue his business.