Uttarakhand: Accused arrested in assault on Kashmiri shawl seller
Police action follows viral video, amid concerns over rising vigilante violence in state
Police in Uttarakhand's Kashipur have arrested some of the accused charged with the assault on a Kashmiri shawl seller who was allegedly forced to chant religious slogans, officials said on Friday, bringing renewed attention to the state’s increasingly polarised social climate even though the incident itself occurred a few days ago.
The arrests followed the circulation of a video of the 22 December incident on social media earlier this week, which triggered political and public outrage and prompted police intervention. Authorities said a case had been registered and those involved were taken into custody after being identified through the footage and subsequent local inquiries.
Udham Singh Nagar senior superintendent of police Manikant Mishra said police acted promptly once the video began spreading online, adding that the clip was removed from social media platforms to prevent further escalation or communal tension.
The victim, Bilal Ahmed (30), told police that he was stopped by a group of six men near Ujala Hospital in the Manpur area of Kashipur while selling shawls and other winter clothing. According to his complaint, the men allegedly demanded that he chant religious slogans and when he refused, verbally abused and assaulted him.
Ahmed further alleged that the attackers attempted to snatch the goods he was carrying along with his cash, and threatened to kill him if he returned to the area to continue his business.
While police have not officially confirmed the organisational affiliations of the accused, there has been local speculation and social media chatter suggesting that the men may be linked to the Bajrang Dal, a Hindutva outfit that has previously been accused by rights groups of vigilantism. Police said investigations were continuing and that no conclusions would be drawn without evidence.
A native of Kupwara, Ahmed is currently residing in nearby Ramnagar and has been working as a shawl seller in the region for the past nine years. Police said he had been living and earning his livelihood in the area without any prior complaints.
The case has once again highlighted concerns about Uttarakhand’s broader political and social environment. In recent years, the state has seen a sharper turn towards majoritarian politics, with Hindutva-aligned rhetoric and campaigns often targeting Muslim traders, migrants from Kashmir and other minority communities. Civil rights activists argue that such messaging has fostered a climate in which vigilante behaviour is increasingly normalised.
SSP Mishra said police would not tolerate any attempt to disrupt law and order or disturb social harmony, and warned of strict action against those engaging in intimidation or violence. He also urged the public to refrain from circulating provocative material online, noting that misinformation and viral videos can rapidly inflame communal tensions.
Investigations are ongoing, and police said further action would be taken if additional individuals are found to be involved.
With PTI inputs
